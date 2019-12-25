TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) Shares Down 0.2%

TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF (BATS:TTAC) shares dropped 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $39.63 and last traded at $39.64, approximately 10,452 shares traded hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at $39.71.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TrimTabs All Cap US Free-Cash-Flow ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter.

