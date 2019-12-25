USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $73.67.

USNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Shares of USNA stock opened at $78.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 15.23 and a beta of 0.30. USANA Health Sciences has a 52-week low of $58.30 and a 52-week high of $119.37.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. USANA Health Sciences had a return on equity of 27.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $260.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.22 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that USANA Health Sciences will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Joshua Foukas sold 1,115 shares of USANA Health Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.53, for a total value of $83,100.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Walter Noot sold 1,176 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.98, for a total value of $89,352.48. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 1,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,715.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,367 shares of company stock valued at $328,505 over the last three months. 42.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences by 72.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,302,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,889,000 after acquiring an additional 968,239 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in USANA Health Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $17,458,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 183.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 212,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,878,000 after purchasing an additional 137,430 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 127.0% during the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 96,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,661,000 after purchasing an additional 53,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter worth $2,633,000. 52.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products primarily to reduce the risk of chronic degenerative disease. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include low-glycemic meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

