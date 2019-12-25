Utrust Price Hits $0.0124 (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on December 25th. Over the last seven days, Utrust has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $5.59 million and $413,427.00 worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Utrust token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0124 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Kucoin, Huobi and OKEx.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013885 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00181637 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.88 or 0.01184372 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000611 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00025243 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00118378 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Utrust Profile

Utrust was first traded on August 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 450,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Utrust is medium.com/@UTRUST. Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Utrust is utrust.com. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Utrust

Utrust can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, OKEx, Huobi, IDEX, HitBTC and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Utrust directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Utrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Utrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

