Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director Buys C$13,680.00 in Stock

Valeura Energy Inc. (TSE:VLE) Director James D. Mcfarland purchased 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$13,680.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 24,001 shares in the company, valued at C$13,680.57.

VLE opened at C$0.63 on Wednesday. Valeura Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.48 and a 1 year high of C$3.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.95 million and a PE ratio of -8.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 4.86.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Valeura Energy from C$8.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Monday, October 21st.

About Valeura Energy

Valeura Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in Turkey. The company has interests in various oil and gas properties primarily located in the Thrace Basin located in northwest Turkey. As of December 31, 2017, it had interests in 91 gross producing wells.

