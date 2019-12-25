Value and Income Trust (LON:VIN) Trading Down 1%

Shares of Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) were down 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 271 ($3.56) and last traded at GBX 271 ($3.56), approximately 32,578 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 16% from the average daily volume of 28,116 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 273.69 ($3.60).

The stock has a market capitalization of $122.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1,345.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 260.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 257.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.45, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. Value and Income Trust’s payout ratio is -60.00%.

Value and Income Trust Company Profile (LON:VIN)

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

