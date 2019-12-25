ValuEngine Downgrades SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) to Strong Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of SunPower from $14.50 to $11.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of SunPower from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $14.00 price target on shares of SunPower and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra downgraded SunPower from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.29.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $8.04 on Tuesday. SunPower has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $16.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.77 and its 200 day moving average is $10.49. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 2.20.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $491.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that SunPower will post -0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPWR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of SunPower by 207.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,089 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in SunPower during the third quarter worth $69,000. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SunPower during the second quarter valued at $109,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in SunPower by 10.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SunPower in the second quarter valued at $119,000. 32.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corporation researches, develops, manufactures, and delivers solar solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Residential, Commercial, and Power Plant. The company provides solar power components, including panels and system components, primarily to dealers, system integrators, and distributors.

Featured Story: What is a stock split?



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.