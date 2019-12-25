ValuEngine Upgrades China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised China Life Insurance from a reduce rating to a hold rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Life Insurance from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. China Life Insurance presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Get China Life Insurance alerts:

Shares of NYSE:LFC opened at $13.52 on Tuesday. China Life Insurance has a 12 month low of $10.08 and a 12 month high of $14.51. The company has a quick ratio of 8.71, a current ratio of 8.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market cap of $77.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.29 and a beta of 1.49.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.47%. Research analysts expect that China Life Insurance will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LFC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in China Life Insurance by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,212,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,003,000 after buying an additional 186,200 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 907,346 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 71,018 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of China Life Insurance by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 65,137 shares during the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $695,000. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of China Life Insurance in the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

Further Reading: Balanced Fund

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.