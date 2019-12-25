Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Trading Down 0.9%

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) shares traded down 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $63.49 and last traded at $63.54, 2,951 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 97% from the average session volume of 93,323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $64.10.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.55.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.561 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 103.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period.

