Velas (VLX) Market Cap Tops $30.58 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded 3.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $30.58 million and approximately $1.29 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Velas coin can now be purchased for $0.0234 or 0.00000323 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000631 BTC.

Mass Vehicle Ledger (MVL) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000433 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Velas Coin Profile

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,037,258,244 coins and its circulating supply is 1,306,175,654 coins. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

Buying and Selling Velas

Velas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

