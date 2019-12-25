VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Upgraded by ValuEngine to “Hold”

ValuEngine upgraded shares of VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Deutsche Bank raised VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th.

VWDRY opened at $33.31 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 0.67. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR has a 52 week low of $23.99 and a 52 week high of $34.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.11.

VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter. VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 5.85%. Equities analysts forecast that VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

About VESTAS WIND SYS/ADR

Vestas Wind Systems A/S designs, manufactures, installs, and services wind turbines worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power Solutions and Service. The Power Solutions segment sells wind power plants, wind turbines, etc. The Service segment engages in the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

