Viacoin (VIA) Market Capitalization Achieves $4.05 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 10.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00002412 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinroom, YoBit, Poloniex and LiteBit.eu. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded down 11.2% against the U.S. dollar. Viacoin has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $672,719.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $40.14 or 0.00553608 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00011289 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000896 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000051 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009141 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000499 BTC.

About Viacoin

VIA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,161,341 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Viacoin’s official website is viacoin.org.

Buying and Selling Viacoin

Viacoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, LiteBit.eu, Upbit, Bittrex, OOOBTC, Binance, Poloniex and Coinroom. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

