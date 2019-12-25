VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) Stock Price Down 0.2%

VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $50.58 and last traded at $50.58, approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 30,879 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.66.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.74.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CDL) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Large Cap High Div Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.