WABCO (NYSE:WBC) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $133.47

WABCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:WBC) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $133.47 and traded as high as $135.43. WABCO shares last traded at $135.36, with a volume of 2,376 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine cut WABCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.08.

The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a PE ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.88 and its 200-day moving average is $133.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 3.01.

WABCO (NYSE:WBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($0.62). WABCO had a return on equity of 23.60% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $798.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $798.40 million. Analysts expect that WABCO Holdings Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

In other WABCO news, insider Hartzer Brian 204,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. Also, insider Nicolas Bardot sold 371 shares of WABCO stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.87, for a total value of $50,036.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,721.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WBC. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in WABCO by 3.7% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 2,239 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its stake in WABCO by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 31,208 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,138,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in WABCO by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in WABCO by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 614 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in WABCO by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,009 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

WABCO Company Profile (NYSE:WBC)

WABCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies electronic, mechanical, electro-mechanical, and aerodynamic products worldwide. The company engineers, develops, manufactures, and sells braking, stability, suspension, steering, transmission automation, and air management systems primarily for commercial vehicles.

