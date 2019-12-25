Wavesbet (WBET) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $46,275.00

Wavesbet (CURRENCY:WBET) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 25th. One Wavesbet token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B and STEX. Wavesbet has a market capitalization of $127,543.00 and approximately $46,275.00 worth of Wavesbet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Wavesbet has traded down 0% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025490 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0564 or 0.00000780 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 32.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000688 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0910 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 50.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001745 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002098 BTC.

About Wavesbet

Wavesbet is a token. Wavesbet’s total supply is 59,499,999,948 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,499,999,948 tokens. The official message board for Wavesbet is medium.com/@wavesbet. Wavesbet’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wavesbet is wavesbet.io.

Buying and Selling Wavesbet

Wavesbet can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and STEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wavesbet directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wavesbet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wavesbet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

