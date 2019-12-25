Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Sells C$70,898.50 in Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (TSE:WPM) Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 1,900 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.32, for a total value of C$70,898.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,656,870.

Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at C$38.92 on Wednesday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of C$24.75 and a 1-year high of C$40.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.67, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.38 billion and a PE ratio of 1,297.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$36.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$35.15.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported C$0.21 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$295.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$296.16 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.118 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

Separately, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

