William Cook Sells 12,403 Shares of Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) Stock

Pivotal Software (NYSE:PVTL) President William Cook sold 12,403 shares of Pivotal Software stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.99, for a total value of $185,920.97. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 482,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,233,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Pivotal Software stock opened at $15.01 on Wednesday. Pivotal Software has a one year low of $8.03 and a one year high of $24.39. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.83 and a beta of -0.46.

PVTL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pivotal Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Pivotal Software in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Pivotal Software from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Pivotal Software by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Pivotal Software during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Neuburgh Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Pivotal Software by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuburgh Advisers LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Pivotal Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Pivotal Software by 131.1% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 4,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Pivotal Software

Pivotal Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated solution that combines a cloud-native application platform and services in the United States. Its cloud-native platform, Pivotal Cloud Foundry (PCF), accelerates and streamlines software development by reducing the complexity of building, deploying, and operating modern applications.

