Wings Achieves Market Cap of $1.72 Million (WINGS)

Wings (CURRENCY:WINGS) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 25th. During the last seven days, Wings has traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Wings token can now be purchased for about $0.0179 or 0.00000247 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, Gate.io, HitBTC and Binance. Wings has a market capitalization of $1.72 million and $68,978.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Wings

Wings’ genesis date was December 31st, 2016. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 96,379,730 tokens. Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO. The official website for Wings is wings.ai.

Buying and Selling Wings

Wings can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, Binance, HitBTC, Upbit, Gatecoin, Liqui, IDEX, Kyber Network, Bittrex, Bancor Network and Gate.io. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wings directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wings should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wings using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

