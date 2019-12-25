World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) Receives $76.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

World Acceptance Corp. (NASDAQ:WRLD) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $76.00.

WRLD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Shares of WRLD stock opened at $86.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $677.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.29. World Acceptance has a 12 month low of $84.56 and a 12 month high of $175.78. The company has a quick ratio of 19.32, a current ratio of 19.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.12.

World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The credit services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.63). World Acceptance had a net margin of 9.92% and a return on equity of 11.02%. The business had revenue of $141.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.72 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that World Acceptance will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRLD. Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $151,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of World Acceptance during the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of World Acceptance by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

World Acceptance Company Profile

World Acceptance Corporation engages in small-loan consumer finance business. The company offers short-term small and medium-term larger installment loans, as well as related credit insurance and ancillary products and services to individuals. It also provides automobile club memberships to its borrowers; and income tax return preparation and electronic filing services.

