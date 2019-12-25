Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) Director Purchases C$50,000.00 in Stock

Yangaroo Inc (CVE:YOO) Director Anthony G. Miller acquired 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.13 per share, with a total value of C$50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,303,069 shares in the company, valued at C$287,883.63.

Shares of YOO opened at C$0.13 on Wednesday. Yangaroo Inc has a 12 month low of C$0.09 and a 12 month high of C$0.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and a PE ratio of -62.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.69.

About Yangaroo

Yangaroo Inc, a technology company, provides business to business (B2B) distribution of media through the Internet in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Digital Media Distribution System, a B2B digital media management solution that provides an integrated work flow based digital distribution and data management solution for the entertainment and advertising industries.

