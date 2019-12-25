Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.52 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Bicycle Therapeutics Limited (NASDAQ:BCYC) to report ($0.52) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Bicycle Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.47) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.56). The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bicycle Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($3.30) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($2.04) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.49) to ($1.58). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Bicycle Therapeutics.

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $0.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 238.49% and a negative net margin of 342.94%.

BCYC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bicycle Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a $22.00 price target on shares of Bicycle Therapeutics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bicycle Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of NASDAQ BCYC opened at $9.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.20. Bicycle Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $6.24 and a 52 week high of $14.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Venture Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $13,709,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Bicycle Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,006,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Bicycle Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,403,000. 36.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bicycle Therapeutics

Bicycle Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

