Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) to Announce $0.24 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Corcept Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.26. Corcept Therapeutics also posted earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will report full year earnings of $0.77 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.86. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.20. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Corcept Therapeutics.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The company had revenue of $81.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of CORT opened at $12.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 1.31. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $9.14 and a 52 week high of $17.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its position in Corcept Therapeutics by 9.1% during the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 12,046 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 66.7% during the third quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 6.9% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 13,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $148,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

