Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Plains GP Holdings LP (NYSE:PAGP) will report earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Plains GP’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.98. Plains GP reported earnings of $1.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Plains GP will report full year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.04 to $2.79. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.12 to $3.15. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plains GP.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. Plains GP had a return on equity of 3.30% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS.

PAGP has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains GP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Plains GP in a report on Monday, December 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Plains GP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plains GP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Plains GP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $19.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $21.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Plains GP has a twelve month low of $16.99 and a twelve month high of $25.82.

In other Plains GP news, CEO Willie Cw Chiang bought 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.14 per share, for a total transaction of $1,028,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,315,682.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Everardo Goyanes acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $358,200.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 57,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,332.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 16.31% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAGP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Plains GP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,603,282 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $118,958,000 after buying an additional 99,355 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Plains GP by 123.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,245,709 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $111,365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,898,578 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 4.9% during the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 5,229,460 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $130,580,000 after purchasing an additional 243,152 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Plains GP by 1.6% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,856,703 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,332,000 after purchasing an additional 45,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Plains GP by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 2,790,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $61,182,000 after purchasing an additional 484,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.41% of the company’s stock.

About Plains GP

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

