Zacks: Analysts Expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to Announce $0.02 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Carrols Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:TAST) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Carrols Restaurant Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is $0.11. Carrols Restaurant Group posted earnings of $0.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 60%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group will report full-year earnings of ($0.24) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.38. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Carrols Restaurant Group.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $400.92 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TAST. Zacks Investment Research raised Carrols Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Craig Hallum started coverage on Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Carrols Restaurant Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.10.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 354.2% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,284 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Ardsley Advisory Partners LP bought a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors own 62.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $6.93 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $6.23 and a one year high of $11.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

