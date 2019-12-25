Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to Announce -$1.45 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Dec 25th, 2019 // Comments off

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.81). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

WVE stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.