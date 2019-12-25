Zacks: Analysts Expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to Announce -$1.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Wave Life Sciences Ltd (NASDAQ:WVE) to announce earnings of ($1.45) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Wave Life Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.81). Wave Life Sciences posted earnings per share of ($1.29) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Wave Life Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($5.51) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.87) to ($5.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.26) to ($2.02). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Wave Life Sciences.

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

Wave Life Sciences (NASDAQ:WVE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.34) by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $2.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.30 million. Wave Life Sciences had a negative return on equity of 128.21% and a negative net margin of 1,015.84%.

WVE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. HC Wainwright set a $33.00 target price on shares of Wave Life Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wave Life Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Wave Life Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wave Life Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wave Life Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.50.

WVE stock opened at $16.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $522.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.20 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.35. Wave Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $14.39 and a 52-week high of $48.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

In related news, Director Gregory L. Verdine sold 30,039 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $920,094.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,102,955.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Chandra Vargeese sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $194,040.00. 39.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 590.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares during the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wave Life Sciences

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical stage genetic medicine company, designs, optimizes, and produces of novel stereopure oligonucleotides through PRISM, a discovery and drug developing platform. The company is primarily developing oligonucleotides that target genetic defects to either reduce the expression of disease-promoting proteins or transform the production of dysfunctional mutant proteins into the production of functional proteins.

Read More: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Wave Life Sciences (WVE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.