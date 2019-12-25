Zacks: Analysts Set $55.00 Price Target for Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP)

Shares of Icahn Enterprises LP (NASDAQ:IEP) have been given an average broker rating score of 5.00 (Strong Sell) from the one analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong sell rating.

Analysts have set a one year consensus target price of $55.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Icahn Enterprises an industry rank of 90 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

IEP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Icahn Enterprises from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Icahn Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 9th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new position in shares of Icahn Enterprises during the third quarter valued at approximately $452,557,000. Icahn Carl C boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Icahn Carl C now owns 190,847,599 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,252,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,513,979 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Icahn Enterprises by 66.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 275,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after purchasing an additional 110,365 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Icahn Enterprises by 456.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,651,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Icahn Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth $396,000.

IEP traded up $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.54. 57,725 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.53 and a quick ratio of 4.53. Icahn Enterprises has a one year low of $51.00 and a one year high of $79.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.16 and its 200 day moving average is $68.44.

Icahn Enterprises (NASDAQ:IEP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The conglomerate reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.68). Icahn Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 11.39% and a net margin of 0.02%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th were paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.00%.

Icahn Enterprises Company Profile

Icahn Enterprises L.P., through its subsidiaries, operates in investment, energy, automotive, food packaging, metals, real estate, home fashion, and mining businesses in the United States and Internationally. Its Investment segment operates various private investment funds. The company's Automotive segment is involved in the retail and wholesale distribution of automotive parts in the aftermarket, as well as offers automotive repair and maintenance services.

