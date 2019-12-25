Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to Post $11.91 EPS

Brokerages forecast that AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $11.91 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $11.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.17. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $11.49 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full year earnings of $66.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $65.61 to $66.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $72.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.72 to $74.82. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 96.86% and a net margin of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $13.47 EPS. AutoZone’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZO. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,350.00 price objective (up previously from $1,275.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,250.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,250.40.

In other news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZO. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in AutoZone in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded up $5.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,219.31. 77,224 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 248,314. AutoZone has a 52 week low of $798.41 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,186.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,132.97.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

