Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Identiv Inc (NASDAQ:INVE) to report $0.03 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Identiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.01 to $0.06. Identiv reported earnings per share of ($0.01) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Identiv will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.06. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Identiv.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. Identiv had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

INVE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Identiv from $9.50 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. ValuEngine cut Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Identiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.25.

Identiv stock opened at $5.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average is $4.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.09 million, a PE ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.42. Identiv has a fifty-two week low of $3.34 and a fifty-two week high of $6.38.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INVE. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Identiv during the second quarter worth about $3,205,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Identiv by 707.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 14,889 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Identiv by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 294,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.42% of the company’s stock.

About Identiv

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures and manages access to physical places, things, and information primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East, and the Asia-Pacific. Its Premises segment offers modular Hirsch MX controllers that allow customers to start with a small system and expand over time; Hirsch Velocity software platform for centralized management of access and security operations across an organization; federal identity, credential and acess management architecture, an access control system; TouchSecure door readers that provide various features to support security standards; and global services to support system design, deployment, and managed services across customers premises security lifecycle.

