Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to Announce -$0.22 EPS

Equities research analysts expect NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) to post ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for NexTier Oilfield Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.12). NexTier Oilfield Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that NexTier Oilfield Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.85) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.88) to $0.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NexTier Oilfield Solutions.

Get NexTier Oilfield Solutions alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of NexTier Oilfield Solutions in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.38.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc. (NYSE:NEX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions stock opened at $6.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.47. NexTier Oilfield Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $12.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of 57.58 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Company Profile

NexTier Oilfield Solutions Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

Read More: Diversification

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NexTier Oilfield Solutions (NEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexTier Oilfield Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.