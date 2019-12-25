Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) Will Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) to report earnings of $0.06 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.06. Sirius XM also posted earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year earnings of $0.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.19 to $0.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.23 to $0.31. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 129.67% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SIRI shares. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.54.

SIRI traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $7.14. 5,278,873 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,701,284. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.59 billion, a PE ratio of 27.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a 52 week low of $5.23 and a 52 week high of $7.18.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.0133 per share. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is presently 19.23%.

In other news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 396,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.01, for a total transaction of $2,780,831.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 353,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,460.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David J. Frear sold 222,507 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.94, for a total transaction of $1,544,198.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,409,229 shares in the company, valued at $9,780,049.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,168,885 shares of company stock worth $21,820,069 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 533.0% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,541 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

