Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Union Bankshares Corporation (NYSE:AUB) to report earnings of $0.71 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Union Bankshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.70 to $0.71. Union Bankshares posted earnings of $0.70 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Bankshares will report full year earnings of $2.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $2.76. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $2.80. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Union Bankshares.

Union Bankshares (NYSE:AUB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 17th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $184.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.10 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on AUB shares. Raymond James raised Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Union Bankshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Sandler O’Neill cut Union Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.50.

Shares of NYSE:AUB traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $38.18. 74,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,244. Union Bankshares has a 52 week low of $26.48 and a 52 week high of $40.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.98.

In other news, Director Ronald L. Tillett sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $49,205.00. Also, insider Low Robin acquired 2,060 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $25,055.78.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AUB. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Union Bankshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $279,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Union Bankshares by 4.9% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 26,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 35.8% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 8,072 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Union Bankshares by 7.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 99,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 7,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Union Bankshares by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 126,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

