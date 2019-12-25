Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) Will Post Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) will report $1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Tesla’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.10 and the lowest is $0.58. Tesla posted earnings of $1.93 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Tesla will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.58) to $0.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $5.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.08 to $10.39. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Tesla.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 3.39% and a negative return on equity of 13.42%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.90 earnings per share.

TSLA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cowen set a $140.00 price target on Tesla and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Roth Capital restated a “sell” rating and issued a $249.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, November 18th. JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target (up previously from $300.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $278.90.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $39,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,851 shares in the company, valued at $2,580,962. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 2,366 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.25, for a total value of $741,149.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,029,966. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 96,681 shares of company stock valued at $32,976,113. 24.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Personal Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 5,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 102 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 110.3% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $6.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $425.25. The stock had a trading volume of 8,052,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,590,624. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.34 and a beta of 0.59. Tesla has a 1 year low of $176.99 and a 1 year high of $425.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $351.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.62.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

