Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) to Sell

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. and subsidiaries is a technology-enabled consumer products company which uses machine learning, natural language processing and data analytics to design, develop, market and sell products. The company operates through online retail channels such as Amazon, eBay and Walmart. It owned and operated brand includes hOme, Vremi, Xtava and RIF6. The company sells products in home and kitchen appliances, kitchenware, environmental appliances, beauty related products and consumer electronics. Mohawk Group Holdings Inc. is based in NEW YORK. “

Separately, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mohawk Group in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

Shares of NYSE:MWK opened at $5.06 on Wednesday. Mohawk Group has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $10.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.50.

Mohawk Group (NYSE:MWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $40.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Mohawk Group during the second quarter worth about $4,557,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of Mohawk Group by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 33,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mohawk Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,825,000.

Mohawk Group Holdings, Inc operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in the United States. It offers home and kitchen appliances; kitchenware; environmental appliances, such as dehumidifiers and air conditioners; beauty related products; and consumer electronics under the hOme, Vremi, Xtava, and RIF6 brands.

