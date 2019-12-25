Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) to Hold

Sify Technologies (NASDAQ:SIFY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SIFY TECH LTD a leader in consumer Internet and Enterprise Services in India with global delivery capabilities, today announced that it has integrated its Portal, i-Way cyber cafe chain and Sify Broadband to Home services into one single business unit. Sify is among the largest Internet, network and e-Commerce services companies in India, offering end-to-end solutions with a comprehensive range of products delivered over a common Internet backbone infrastructure. This Internet backbone reaches two hundred twenty one cities and towns in India. A significant part of the company’s revenue is derived from Corporate Services, which include corporate connectivity, network and communications solutions, security, network management services, enterprise applications and hosting. A host of blue chip customers use Sify’s corporate service offerings. Consumer services include broadband home access, dial up connectivity and the iWay cyber cafe chain across one hundred cities and towns. “

Get Sify Technologies alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sify Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 27th.

NASDAQ SIFY traded up $0.03 on Wednesday, hitting $1.28. 9,415 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,367. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market cap of $50.59 million, a PE ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1.35. Sify Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $1.70.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD acquired a new position in shares of Sify Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 142,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 27,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 105.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 13,226 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated Internet, network, and electronic commerce services in India. It operates through the following segments: Telecom-centric Services, and Data Center-centric Information Technology Services. The Telecom-centric Services segment includes domestic data, international data wholesale voice, and network managed services.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sify Technologies (SIFY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sify Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sify Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.