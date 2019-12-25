Zacks: Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) Given $29.67 Consensus Target Price by Analysts

Morphic Holding (NASDAQ:MORF) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the four analysts that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Brokers have set a 1 year consensus target price of $29.67 for the company and are predicting that the company will post ($0.35) EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Morphic an industry rank of 64 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, November 16th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MORF. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter valued at $97,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morphic during the second quarter valued at $134,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the third quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Flinton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the second quarter valued at about $170,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Morphic stock opened at $19.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.82. Morphic has a 52 week low of $12.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Morphic will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. The company's lead product candidates in clinical development are MORF-720, a selective oral avb6 specific integrin inhibitor for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and a4b7 specific integrin inhibitors for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease.

