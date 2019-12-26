$0.07 Earnings Per Share Expected for QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that QEP Resources Inc (NYSE:QEP) will post $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for QEP Resources’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.09. QEP Resources reported earnings of ($0.13) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 153.8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QEP Resources will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for QEP Resources.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. QEP Resources had a negative net margin of 47.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.30%. The company had revenue of $307.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Williams Capital upgraded shares of QEP Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on QEP Resources in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies raised QEP Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. Stephens raised QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded QEP Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.67.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 14,394 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its position in QEP Resources by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 483,078 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 38,892 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. boosted its position in QEP Resources by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 63,615 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 11,207 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in QEP Resources by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,101,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $4,075,000 after buying an additional 357,568 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in QEP Resources by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

QEP traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $4.45. 60,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,559,605. QEP Resources has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $9.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.01.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 14th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -47.06%.

QEP Resources Company Profile

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

