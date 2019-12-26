-$0.10 EPS Expected for Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.10) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Twin Disc’s earnings. Twin Disc posted earnings per share of $0.31 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 132.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twin Disc will report full year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Twin Disc.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.26). Twin Disc had a return on equity of 1.74% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $59.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.65 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on TWIN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Twin Disc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Twin Disc from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Twin Disc presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TWIN traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.94. 1,146 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,960. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.58. The company has a market cap of $131.59 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.75. Twin Disc has a 1-year low of $9.50 and a 1-year high of $19.15.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Granite Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Twin Disc in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 29.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 52,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 11,686 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Twin Disc by 8.9% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Twin Disc in the second quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Twin Disc by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 412,629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,231,000 after purchasing an additional 45,045 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

