$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Posted by on Dec 26th, 2019 // Comments off

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. National CineMedia posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NCMI opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.65. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Read More: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on National CineMedia (NCMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI)

Receive News & Ratings for National CineMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National CineMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.