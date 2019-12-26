$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) to report $0.21 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for National CineMedia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.23 and the lowest is $0.17. National CineMedia posted earnings of $0.23 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that National CineMedia will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.41 to $0.48. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover National CineMedia.

National CineMedia (NASDAQ:NCMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.01). National CineMedia had a negative return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

NCMI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. B. Riley lowered shares of National CineMedia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $9.75 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National CineMedia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research raised National CineMedia from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price objective on National CineMedia from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.70.

Shares of NCMI opened at $7.27 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $574.50 million, a P/E ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.65. National CineMedia has a one year low of $5.64 and a one year high of $8.93. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%. National CineMedia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.78%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National CineMedia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of National CineMedia by 98.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,883 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 5,406 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in National CineMedia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $141,000. 91.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates a digital in-theater network in North America. The company engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

