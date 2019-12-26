-$0.27 EPS Expected for XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect XOMA Corp (NASDAQ:XOMA) to report ($0.27) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for XOMA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.38). XOMA reported earnings of ($0.35) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 5th.

On average, analysts expect that XOMA will report full year earnings of ($0.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to $0.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover XOMA.

XOMA (NASDAQ:XOMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.86 million for the quarter. XOMA had a negative net margin of 10.19% and a negative return on equity of 8.93%.

XOMA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised XOMA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of XOMA from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of XOMA in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of XOMA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. XOMA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In other news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 373,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $8,210,290.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James R. Neal sold 4,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $95,656.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $484,374. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XOMA. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new position in XOMA in the second quarter valued at about $149,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in XOMA in the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of XOMA by 2,151.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 22,828 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in XOMA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $434,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of XOMA in the second quarter worth $510,000. 37.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOMA stock opened at $28.36 on Monday. XOMA has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $28.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.37, a current ratio of 4.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $243.14 million, a PE ratio of -17.84 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.51.

XOMA Corporation, a biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies and technologies to license to pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to further their clinical development. Its proprietary product candidates include X213, an allosteric inhibitor of prolactin action; XMetA, an insulin receptor-activating antibody to provide long-acting reduction of hyperglycemia in Type 2 diabetic patients; IL-2, a therapy for metastatic melanoma and renal cell carcinoma; and PTH1R, an anti-parathyroid receptor pipeline to address unmet medical needs, including primary hyperparathyroidism and humoral hypercalcemia of malignancy.

