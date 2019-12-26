-$0.29 EPS Expected for Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Selecta Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:SELB) to announce earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.26). Selecta Biosciences posted earnings per share of ($0.65) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 55.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, March 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.26) to ($1.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.80) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.94) to ($0.65). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.02.

Several analysts have recently commented on SELB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Selecta Biosciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 582.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 54,437 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Selecta Biosciences in the 2nd quarter valued at about $195,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,620,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 109,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SELB stock opened at $2.47 on Monday. Selecta Biosciences has a 1 year low of $1.28 and a 1 year high of $3.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.61 and its 200-day moving average is $1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 1.17.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its proprietary pipeline includes therapeutic enzymes, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

