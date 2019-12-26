$0.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Allied Motion Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.30 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ earnings. Allied Motion Technologies posted earnings per share of $0.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Allied Motion Technologies will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Allied Motion Technologies.

Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Allied Motion Technologies had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 4.53%. The company had revenue of $96.63 million for the quarter.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AMOT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allied Motion Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Dougherty & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allied Motion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 4th.

Shares of AMOT opened at $47.16 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.19 and its 200-day moving average is $38.57. Allied Motion Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.98 and a 12-month high of $48.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $452.83 million, a P/E ratio of 27.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.06%.

In related news, Director Richard D. /Co/ Smith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,706. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard S. Warzala sold 6,246 shares of Allied Motion Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $295,435.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,020,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,249,405.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,615 shares of company stock worth $3,367,934. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 392,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,890,000 after acquiring an additional 32,525 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Allied Motion Technologies by 35.0% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 132,147 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 34,282 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 88.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,594 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,873,000 after purchasing an additional 60,351 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 83,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 7.6% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 52,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allied Motion Technologies Company Profile

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty motion control components and systems that are used in a range of industries worldwide. It provides automotive brushless (BL) DC motors, power steering solutions, and special purpose motors; fractional horsepower permanent magnet DC and BLDC motors serving a range of original equipment applications; and high performance BLDC motors, including servo motors, frameless motors, torque motors, slot less motors, high resolution encoders, and motor/encoder assemblies.

