$0.39 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.32 to $0.42. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers posted earnings of $0.32 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 21.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will report full year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.31. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $289.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.55 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS.

RBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $43.50 price target on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “reduce” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, OTR Global raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.38.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,975,914 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,827,000 after buying an additional 59,501 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.8% during the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 646,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,463,000 after acquiring an additional 35,250 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth about $1,146,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 51.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,417,000 after acquiring an additional 96,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lifted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 18.6% in the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 1,660,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,667,000 after acquiring an additional 259,917 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.18. The company had a trading volume of 76,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 373,447. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.68. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.72 and its 200-day moving average is $38.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a fifty-two week low of $30.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.07%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

