$0.52 EPS Expected for Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co (NASDAQ:GT) to report $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the highest is $0.68. Goodyear Tire & Rubber posted earnings of $0.51 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Goodyear Tire & Rubber will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.24 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.94 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Goodyear Tire & Rubber.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share.

GT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. ValuEngine raised Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.46.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Lyrical Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,066,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,719,000 after purchasing an additional 155,290 shares in the last quarter. Newport Trust Co increased its stake in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 3,381,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,709,000 after purchasing an additional 87,414 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 1,550.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,207,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,795,000 after buying an additional 2,073,513 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 52.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,179,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,399,000 after buying an additional 749,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 12.1% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,023,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after buying an additional 218,323 shares during the last quarter. 83.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GT traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $15.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 844,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,630,136. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.73. Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a fifty-two week low of $10.74 and a fifty-two week high of $22.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. Goodyear Tire & Rubber’s payout ratio is presently 27.59%.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. The company offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

