$0.59 EPS Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) will post $0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Saratoga Investment reported earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year earnings of $2.45 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.48. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.42 to $2.64. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Saratoga Investment.

Get Saratoga Investment alerts:

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.31. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%. The firm had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on SAR shares. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price target on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $26.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Saratoga Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.17.

In related news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. 20.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAR. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Saratoga Investment during the 3rd quarter worth about $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Saratoga Investment during the third quarter valued at approximately $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.12. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 53,014. The company has a market cap of $243.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.81. Saratoga Investment has a one year low of $19.00 and a one year high of $26.39.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

Read More: Correction

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saratoga Investment (SAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saratoga Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saratoga Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.