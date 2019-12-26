$0.60 EPS Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) will post earnings of $0.60 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.59 and the highest is $0.61. Service Co. International reported earnings of $0.54 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full-year earnings of $1.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.91. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.06 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $769.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $790.05 million. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 19.90%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share.

Several brokerages recently commented on SCI. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine cut Service Co. International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Service Co. International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $47.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $45.70 on Monday. Service Co. International has a one year low of $37.52 and a one year high of $48.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.39 and its 200-day moving average is $46.02. The firm has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is presently 40.22%.

In other Service Co. International news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 47,600 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.26, for a total value of $2,106,776.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 167,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,432,050.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 4.3% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 39.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 7,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

