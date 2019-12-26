$0.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Quanta Services Inc (NYSE:PWR) will post $0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Quanta Services’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.82. Quanta Services reported earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Quanta Services will report full year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.22 to $3.29. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.73 to $4.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Quanta Services.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PWR. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Quanta Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. TheStreet raised Quanta Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Citigroup increased their price target on Quanta Services from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded Quanta Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Quanta Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

In other Quanta Services news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 5,764 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total transaction of $252,809.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $576,057.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.70, for a total value of $120,175.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,277 shares in the company, valued at approximately $449,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in Quanta Services during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Quanta Services by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,038 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Quanta Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. 89.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:PWR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $41.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,297,607. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.25. Quanta Services has a one year low of $27.97 and a one year high of $44.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. This is an increase from Quanta Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.32%.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States, Canada, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. Its Electric Power Infrastructure Services segment designs, installs, upgrades, repairs, and maintains electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure, and substation facilities, as well as provides other engineering and technical services; designs, installs, maintains, and repairs commercial and industrial wiring; and operates a postsecondary educational institution.

