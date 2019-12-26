0xcert (ZXC) Price Tops $0.0008

0xcert (CURRENCY:ZXC) traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. One 0xcert token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and Bilaxy. During the last seven days, 0xcert has traded 10.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. 0xcert has a total market capitalization of $275,763.00 and approximately $39,595.00 worth of 0xcert was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00038244 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $431.72 or 0.05951763 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00029774 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001893 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002565 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00001235 BTC.

Molecular Future (MOF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00024090 BTC.

About 0xcert

0xcert (CRYPTO:ZXC) is a token. It launched on July 9th, 2018. 0xcert’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 333,066,325 tokens. 0xcert’s official message board is medium.com/0xcert. 0xcert’s official Twitter account is @0xcert and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for 0xcert is 0xcert.org. The Reddit community for 0xcert is /r/0xcert and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

0xcert Token Trading

0xcert can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Hotbit, IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xcert directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xcert should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0xcert using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

