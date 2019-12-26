$14.17 Million in Sales Expected for Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Saratoga Investment Corp (NYSE:SAR) to report $14.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Saratoga Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $14.11 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.22 million. Saratoga Investment reported sales of $12.83 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Saratoga Investment will report full-year sales of $55.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $55.33 million to $55.51 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $63.91 million, with estimates ranging from $62.61 million to $65.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Saratoga Investment.

Saratoga Investment (NYSE:SAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 10th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $13.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.68 million. Saratoga Investment had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 51.00%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Maxim Group set a $27.00 price target on Saratoga Investment and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. National Securities initiated coverage on Saratoga Investment in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Aegis reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Saratoga Investment in a report on Thursday, December 12th. B. Riley set a $26.00 target price on shares of Saratoga Investment and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saratoga Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

SAR traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $25.12. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,014. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.30 and its 200-day moving average is $24.81. Saratoga Investment has a 12 month low of $19.00 and a 12 month high of $26.39. The company has a market cap of $243.45 million, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 0.66.

In other Saratoga Investment news, insider (Tony) Kiernan Anthony purchased 20,000 shares of Saratoga Investment stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.07 per share, for a total transaction of $61,360.00. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Saratoga Investment in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Saratoga Investment by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Saratoga Investment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $326,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in Saratoga Investment by 59.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 18,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,807 shares during the last quarter. 19.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saratoga Investment

Saratoga Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in leveraged and management buyouts, acquisition financings, growth financings, recapitalization, debt refinancing, and transitional financing transactions at the lower end of middle market companies. It structures its investments as debt and equity by investing through first and second lien loans, mezzanine debt, co-investments, select high yield bonds, senior secured bonds, unsecured bonds, and preferred and common equity.

