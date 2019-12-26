21Vianet Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:VNET)

21Vianet Group Inc (NASDAQ:VNET) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 1,087 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 730% compared to the average daily volume of 131 call options.

Shares of 21Vianet Group stock opened at $6.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $756.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.50 and a beta of 0.97. 21Vianet Group has a twelve month low of $6.37 and a twelve month high of $11.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.35 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. Sell-side analysts predict that 21Vianet Group will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 242,800 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 685.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,810,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 183,059 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in 21Vianet Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,901,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $22,601,000 after purchasing an additional 43,901 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNET. BidaskClub lowered shares of 21Vianet Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd.

21Vianet Group Company Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. It offers hosting and related services to house servers and networking equipment in its data centers, and connects them through a data transmission network.

