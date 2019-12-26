$254.62 Million in Sales Expected for Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Senior Housing Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SNH) will report $254.62 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Senior Housing Properties Trust’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $253.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $255.82 million. Senior Housing Properties Trust posted sales of $285.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Senior Housing Properties Trust will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.68 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Senior Housing Properties Trust.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine cut Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Senior Housing Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $8.50 price target on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust in a report on Monday, October 14th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.06.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNH. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 142,825 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after buying an additional 62,501 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Senior Housing Properties Trust in the third quarter valued at $2,660,000. PVG Asset Management Corp raised its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 42.3% during the third quarter. PVG Asset Management Corp now owns 199,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 59,344 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 15.9% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 428,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 58,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Senior Housing Properties Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,207,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,433,000 after purchasing an additional 48,536 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Senior Housing Properties Trust stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. Senior Housing Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $7.05 and a 1 year high of $14.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 5.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

Senior Housing Properties Trust Company Profile

SNH is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. SNH is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), or RMR Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

