$280.35 Million in Sales Expected for Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) will post $280.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.94 million to $285.54 million. Regency Centers reported sales of $277.07 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.10 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NYSE:REG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.62). The company had revenue of $282.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $275.37 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 3.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

REG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Regency Centers in a report on Sunday, October 13th. Citigroup lowered Regency Centers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Scotiabank cut Regency Centers from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Regency Centers from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $71.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.11.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of REG. Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 495.2% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 10,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Regency Centers by 2.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,326,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $856,602,000 after buying an additional 269,047 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Regency Centers by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,661,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,402,000 after buying an additional 1,427,631 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Regency Centers during the third quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Regency Centers by 38.2% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 4,572 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:REG opened at $61.87 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.37. Regency Centers has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $70.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

